Health Care Up As Moderna Gains On Vaccine Approval Prospects -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose on renewed optimism about vaccine distribution.

A Food and Drug Administration panel began its review of the Covid-19 vaccine, a process that is expected to lead to the second U.S. approval of a vaccine for emergency use later this week. Shares of Moderna rallied.

Novartis agreed to buy Massachusetts-based neuroscience company Cadent Therapeutics for as much as $770 million, including milestone payments.

