Health Care Up As Sector's Growth Prospects Seen Bright -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as investors bet the sector would thrive no matter what the economic prospects are in 2021.

The Health Care Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the health-care sector of the Standard & Poor's 500, closed near a record high. Major hospital operators say they will comply with new rules to make public their prices for medical procedures starting Friday, exposing previously secret market rates in an industry that accounts for about 6% of the U.S. economy.

The highly contagious new strain of Covid-19 discovered recently in the U.K. has now reached China, The Wall Street Journal reported.

12-31-20 1717ET