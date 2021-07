Health-care companies rose as traders hedged their bets ahead of Friday's jobs data by buying into defensive sectors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance's role in administering Covid-19 vaccines bolstered sales and profit in the latest quarter, but the drugstore chain's shares fell sharply after it warned that demand for shots is set for a sharp slowdown this summer.

