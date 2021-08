Health-care companies rose as traders rotated into sectors less vulnerable to the economic impact of Delta variant.

An expert panel advising the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to support administering additional vaccine doses from either to certain immunocompromised people. Shares of vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech rose.

08-13-21 1704ET