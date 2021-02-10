Log in
Health Care Up As WallStreetBets Traders Target Tilray -- Health Care Roundup

02/10/2021
Health-care companies rose as Reddit-inspired speculators targeted marijuana stocks.

Shares of Tilray, a cannabis producer with operations in several countries, shot up by more than 50% after the stock was touted on WallStreetBets. Rival Canopy also gained.

The World Health Organization said governments should continue rolling out AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, including in countries battling a new strain of the coronavirus that was first detected in South Africa.

Biotechnology startup BigHat Biosciences raised $19 million in fresh capital to pursue its goal of using artificial intelligence to gain an edge in developing antibody drugs. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-21 1706ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. 10.90% 33.37 Delayed Quote.279.20%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 21.32% 23.96 Delayed Quote.126.04%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 30.67% 0.49 Delayed Quote.47.06%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 6.19% 66.21 Delayed Quote.111.40%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 14.61% 19.77 Delayed Quote.123.64%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.75% 549.53 Delayed Quote.3.65%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 1.28% 1970.3 Delayed Quote.10.30%
HEXO CORP. 8.30% 13.05 Delayed Quote.179.44%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. 6.90% 1.55 Delayed Quote.40.78%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 37.55% 7.62 Delayed Quote.350.89%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.44% 177.62 Delayed Quote.2.46%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 7.27% 0.59 Delayed Quote.151.06%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 16.28% 0.5 Delayed Quote.222.58%
TILRAY, INC. 50.91% 63.91 Delayed Quote.412.71%
