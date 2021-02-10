Health Care Up As WallStreetBets Traders Target Tilray -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as Reddit-inspired speculators targeted marijuana stocks.

Shares of Tilray, a cannabis producer with operations in several countries, shot up by more than 50% after the stock was touted on WallStreetBets. Rival Canopy also gained.

The World Health Organization said governments should continue rolling out AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, including in countries battling a new strain of the coronavirus that was first detected in South Africa.

Biotechnology startup BigHat Biosciences raised $19 million in fresh capital to pursue its goal of using artificial intelligence to gain an edge in developing antibody drugs.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-21 1706ET