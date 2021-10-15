Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Up, But Lags Broad Market, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

10/15/2021 | 04:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors more sensitive to the rate of economic growth.

UnitedHealth Group added to its gains in the wake of a strong earnings report.

The Food and Drug Administration is delaying a decision on authorizing Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents to assess whether the shot may lead to heightened risk of a rare inflammatory heart condition, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Cannabis company Tilray is expanding across the U.S. to get a foothold in the market for legal marijuana. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-21 1627ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:44pJACK DORSEY : Square CEO Dorsey says looking to build a bitcoin mining system - tweet
RE
04:38pTSX climbs to record high as investors eye 'Santa Claus' rally
RE
04:37pTSX climbs to record high as investors eye 'Santa Claus' rally
RE
04:28pHealth Care Up, But Lags Broad Market, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:23pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures mixed; hogs rise on short-covering
RE
04:22pMaterials Up As Copper Nears Record High -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:19pEnergy Up As Oil Closes At 7-Year High -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:18pU.S. should not have charged former Boeing chief technical pilot -lawyer
RE
04:15pDominican Republic convicts two people over corruption linked to Odebrecht
RE
04:15pUSTR requests ITC probe trade distribution effects on workers, underserved groups
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
2Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors examine alter..
3Nexi S p A : Italy's Nexi moves to close SIA takeover after antitrust g..
4LUFTHANSA AG : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for Deutsche Ban..
5Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC shares rise more than 3% afte..

HOT NEWS