Health Care Up, But Lags Broad Market, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors more sensitive to the rate of economic growth.

UnitedHealth Group added to its gains in the wake of a strong earnings report.

The Food and Drug Administration is delaying a decision on authorizing Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents to assess whether the shot may lead to heightened risk of a rare inflammatory heart condition, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Cannabis company Tilray is expanding across the U.S. to get a foothold in the market for legal marijuana.

