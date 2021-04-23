Log in
Health Care Up On Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

04/23/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into sectors with more to gain from changes in the economic growth rate.

Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine could be back in circulation in the U.S. this weekend, albeit with a warning or possible restrictions.

Patients returned to hospitals and surgery centers early this year as Covid-19 surges subsided and vaccinations continued, according to hospital chains HCA Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

