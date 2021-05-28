Log in
News: Latest News
Health Care Up On Defensive Bias Ahead Of Holiday Weekend -- Health Care Roundup

05/28/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Health-care companies rose, as traders bought into defensive sectors ahead of the long holiday weekend.

The European Union's health agency approved the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech for children between the ages of 12 and 15 years old, a move that will give a boost to the continent's vaccination campaign.

A lung-cancer pill from Amgen named Lumakras was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with a genetic mutation, adding a new potential blockbuster to the biotech giant's aging stable of drugs. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-28-21 1735ET

