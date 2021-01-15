Health Care Up On Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked up as investors sought out more defensive sectors.

Operation Warp Speed leaders waited more than two months to approve a plan to distribute and administer Covid-19 vaccines proposed by U.S. health officials, administration officials said, leaving states with little time to implement a mass-vaccination campaign amid a coronavirus surge.

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to distribute 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office. Mr. Biden will soon outline a proposal to give the federal government a bigger role in getting Americans vaccinated against Covid-19, including setting up federally supported community centers and mobile clinics for delivering shots.

