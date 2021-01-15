Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Up On Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

01/15/2021 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies ticked up as investors sought out more defensive sectors.

Operation Warp Speed leaders waited more than two months to approve a plan to distribute and administer Covid-19 vaccines proposed by U.S. health officials, administration officials said, leaving states with little time to implement a mass-vaccination campaign amid a coronavirus surge.

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to distribute 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office. Mr. Biden will soon outline a proposal to give the federal government a bigger role in getting Americans vaccinated against Covid-19, including setting up federally supported community centers and mobile clinics for delivering shots. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-15-21 1711ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pBank earnings, Biden plan lead stocks lower
RE
05:54pKudlow Criticizes Trump for Handling of Riot, Treatment of Pence -- Update
DJ
05:42pKudlow Criticizes Trump for Handling of Riot, Treatment of Pence
DJ
05:28pFinancials Down As Treasury-Yield Drop Offsets Strong Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:25pData, lockdowns weigh on stocks and oil; dollar rises
RE
05:25pConsumer Cos Down After Weak Retail Sales, Confidence Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:12pHealth Care Up On Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:10pIndustrials Down After Mixed Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:06pFacebook says some users with signals like repeat violations will be restricted from creating live videos, events -blog
RE
05:05pPfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19 shot on hand, expects no U.S. supply problems
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9 trillion into pandemic-hit economy
2XIAOMI CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration adds China's Comac, Xiaomi to Chinese military blacklist
3SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : Trump's China tech war backfires on automakers as chips run short
4FACEBOOK INC : Investors push for social media controls ahead of U.S. inauguration
5HANG SENG : Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ