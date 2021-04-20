Health Care Up On Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as investors rotated into defensive sectors amid worries about the pace of the economic recovery.

Johnson & Johnson shares rose after the health-care conglomerate posted first-quarter profit ahead of some investors' expectations, even as its vaccine sales outlook was complicated by pauses in vaccinations while health authorities in several countries probe safety concerns.

J&J rival Pfizer is likely to generate $24 billion in sales from its Covid-19 vaccine this year, with Moderna, another vaccine maker, likely to generate $14 billion in sales from its own shot, according to analysts at brokerage Bernstein.

