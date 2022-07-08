Log in
Health Care Up On Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

07/08/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
Health-care companies rose as traders rotated into defensive sectors.

California is seeking to make its own insulin to lower diabetes-drug costs, with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, saying $50 million had been earmarked for a California insulin-manufacturing facility and $50 million for the development of low-cost insulin products.

Diabetes drug maker Oramed Pharmaceuticals rose sharply a day after the company's chief executive sent a letter to shareholders detailing progress in its drug development programs.

Tilak Mandadi, formerly chief strategy, innovation and technology officer at MGM Resorts International, was named to the new role of chief data, digital and technology officer at drug-store chain CVS Health, starting July 25. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1706ET

