Health Care Up On Growth Bias -- Health Care Roundup

11/16/2021 | 05:18pm EST
Health-care companies rose as traders rotated into growth areas such as the biotech niche.

Pfizer shares rose after the drug giant filed for commercial approval of its Covid-19 pill in high-risk patients with the Food and Drug Administration. Bristol Myers Squibb Chief Executive Giovanni Caforio said the drug maker expects results from a mid-stage clinical trial of its experimental Covid-19 antibody treatment in the next few months, and at that point will decide whether to continue pursuing its development.

Canadian dental surgery chain Dentalcorp saw shares fall after it reported earnings shy of some investor expectations. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-21 1717ET

