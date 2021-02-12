Health Care Up On Growth Bias, Vaccine Progress -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as investors rotated back into "growth" areas of the stock market, such as biotech companies, amid optimism about the vaccine rollout.

"Assuming daily vaccinations increase at the current rate to about 2.5 million-per-day (from about 1.5 million now) ... about 75% of the eligible population (12+) could be vaccinated by mid-summer," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Chinese authorities refused to provide World Health Organization investigators with raw, personalized data on early Covid-19 cases that could help them determine how and when the coronavirus first began to spread in China despite "heated exchanges" between the delegations, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of some cannabis producers declined after one of the largest, Aurora Cannabis, posted weaker-than-forecast fiscal second-quarter earnings. Shares of Aurora rival Tilray, whose shares had surged earlier in the week as its name popped up in popular stock-trading message boards, fell in sympathy.

