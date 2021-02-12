Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Up On Growth Bias, Vaccine Progress -- Health Care Roundup

02/12/2021 | 05:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies rose as investors rotated back into "growth" areas of the stock market, such as biotech companies, amid optimism about the vaccine rollout.

"Assuming daily vaccinations increase at the current rate to about 2.5 million-per-day (from about 1.5 million now) ... about 75% of the eligible population (12+) could be vaccinated by mid-summer," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Chinese authorities refused to provide World Health Organization investigators with raw, personalized data on early Covid-19 cases that could help them determine how and when the coronavirus first began to spread in China despite "heated exchanges" between the delegations, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of some cannabis producers declined after one of the largest, Aurora Cannabis, posted weaker-than-forecast fiscal second-quarter earnings. Shares of Aurora rival Tilray, whose shares had surged earlier in the week as its name popped up in popular stock-trading message boards, fell in sympathy. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-12-21 1722ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:57aU.S. tells G7 that it is back at the table to help with global recovery
RE
11:47aAmex reveals U.S. probes into business, consumer cards sales practices
RE
11:35aUtilities Down On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11:33aCommunications Services Cos Up After Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
11:32aStocks hit record highs; yields highest since March
RE
11:30aTech Cos Up As Upward Momentum Holds Despite Valuation Worries -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11:27aFinancials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
11:25aU.S. senators prod Biden administration on Nord Stream 2 pipeline sanctions
RE
11:25aConsumer Cos Flat As Investors Await Stimulus Progress -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
11:23aHealth Care Up On Growth Bias, Vaccine Progress -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin soars to all-time high after BNY Mellon announces crypto venture
2EXCLUSIVE: How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
4S&P 500 hits record peak as stocks post weekly gain
5FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS N : Q420 RESULTS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ