Health Care Up On Likely Health Policy Status Quo -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies surged as tight presidential and congressional election results looked set to maintain the status quo on U.S. health-care policy.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group, the largest U.S. insurer by enrollees, surged by more than 10% in a relief rally. A clear mandate for former Vice President Joe Biden's Democratic Party may have shifted policy towards a state insurance system while a clear Trump victory likely would have perpetuated a slow-motion repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Shares of Biogen rocketed higher after U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulators appeared to give a positive assessment of the company's experimental Alzheimer's disease drug. In 2019, Biogen's yearslong search for an Alzheimer's cure suffered a major setback when it and a partner were forced to halt late-stage trials.

Shares of cannabis producers such as Tilray and Aurora fell sharply despite four states approving marijuana-legalization proposals at the polls. It may have been a case of "buy the rumor, sell the news," as the notoriously volatile sub sector had seen gains ahead of the election results.

