Health Care Up On Likely Health Policy Status Quo -- Health Care Roundup

11/04/2020 | 05:27pm EST

Health-care companies surged as tight presidential and congressional election results looked set to maintain the status quo on U.S. health-care policy.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group, the largest U.S. insurer by enrollees, surged by more than 10% in a relief rally. A clear mandate for former Vice President Joe Biden's Democratic Party may have shifted policy towards a state insurance system while a clear Trump victory likely would have perpetuated a slow-motion repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Shares of Biogen rocketed higher after U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulators appeared to give a positive assessment of the company's experimental Alzheimer's disease drug. In 2019, Biogen's yearslong search for an Alzheimer's cure suffered a major setback when it and a partner were forced to halt late-stage trials.

Shares of cannabis producers such as Tilray and Aurora fell sharply despite four states approving marijuana-legalization proposals at the polls. It may have been a case of "buy the rumor, sell the news," as the notoriously volatile sub sector had seen gains ahead of the election results. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1726ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. -0.76% 6.52 Delayed Quote.-3.10%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -9.35% 5.82 Delayed Quote.-80.82%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. -2.08% 0.235 Delayed Quote.-55.56%
BIOGEN INC. 43.97% 355.63 Delayed Quote.-16.90%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -7.28% 24.95 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -8.66% 7.28 Delayed Quote.-20.06%
HEXO CORP. -2.38% 0.82 Delayed Quote.-59.42%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. -2.15% 0.455 Delayed Quote.-23.77%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. -9.60% 1.6 Delayed Quote.-44.51%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -4.44% 0.215 Delayed Quote.-70.00%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 0.00% 0.125 Delayed Quote.-80.16%
TILRAY, INC. -9.37% 6 Delayed Quote.-61.35%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 10.33% 354.56 Delayed Quote.9.31%
