Health Care Up On Vaccine, Election-Result Optimism -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as investors remained optimistic about the prospects for a vaccine and a market-friendly government.

Control of the Senate may be a bigger factor in the outlook for health-care stocks than control of the White House, said one strategist.

"What's interesting is that by the time the morning [after] came and election betting sites had a clear victory for Biden, you didn't see a change in the market," and health-insurance stocks remained strong, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "The reason for all of this is the market said, 'Biden's OK, as long as we have the Senate under Republican control.'"

Pfizer said it received an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's foreign-bribery unit regarding the drugmaker's operations in China.

CVS Health named Karen Lynch, chief of the company's Aetna insurance arm, as chief executive, becoming the largest global company by revenue to be run by a female executive.

