Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Up On Vaccine, Election-Result Optimism -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 05:59pm EST

Health-care companies rose as investors remained optimistic about the prospects for a vaccine and a market-friendly government.

Control of the Senate may be a bigger factor in the outlook for health-care stocks than control of the White House, said one strategist.

"What's interesting is that by the time the morning [after] came and election betting sites had a clear victory for Biden, you didn't see a change in the market," and health-insurance stocks remained strong, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "The reason for all of this is the market said, 'Biden's OK, as long as we have the Senate under Republican control.'"

Pfizer said it received an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's foreign-bribery unit regarding the drugmaker's operations in China.

CVS Health named Karen Lynch, chief of the company's Aetna insurance arm, as chief executive, becoming the largest global company by revenue to be run by a female executive. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 1758ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 5.76% 64.95 Delayed Quote.-17.34%
PFIZER INC. 0.03% 36.4 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.08% 4925.15 End-of-day quote.16.60%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. -2.78% 63.55 Delayed Quote.-30.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pHealth Care Up On Vaccine, Election-Result Optimism -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:57pIndustrials Up Slightly After October Jobs Report -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:54pALPHABET : Google says it will not file motion to dismiss U.S. lawsuit
RE
05:50pCVS Health CEO Larry Merlo to step down next year
RE
05:49pCorrection to Canada Jobs Article
DJ
05:46pANALYSIS : High-flying U.S. tech stocks get post-election lift, near new highs
RE
05:42pNUSTAR ENERGY L P : to Participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Global Energy Conference
PU
05:40pFDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : Tanimura & Antle
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
3U.S. job growth slows; millions experiencing long bouts of unemployment
4Global stocks edge higher, dollar slips as Biden victory looms
5Wall Street ends little changed, posts big weekly gain on Washington gridlock hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group