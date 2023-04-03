Health-care companies rose sharply as traders sought out sectors with less to lose from the onset of inflation.

UnitedHealth Group shares rose by almost 5% as investors bet the largest health insurer by enrollees would not be adversely affected by potential knock-on effects of a spike in oil prices.

Pharmaceutical companies were also lifted by optimism about a new class of obesity drugs. Eli Lilly added to recent gains after The Wall Street Journal reported its Mounjaro product could soon eclipse Novo Nordisk's popular Ozempic drug among people seeking to reduce obesity. Like Ozempic, Mounjaro was originally designed for the treatment of diabetes.

The Federal Trade Commission rejected Illumina's $7 billion deal for cancer-test developer Grail, citing risks to competition in the sphere of diagnostic medicine.

Shares of Cano Health surged after three former directors said they would work together to push for changes at the operator of primary-care medical centers, including the ouster of its chief executive.

