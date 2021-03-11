Health Care Up Slightly, As Growth Bias Helps Biotech, Hurts Big Pharma -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as strength for growth stocks like biotech companies was offset by weakness in some defensive stocks, such as Big Pharma.

There's a daily to-and-fro on the stock market between growth and value niches, largely based on Treasury-yield levels. The health care sector, which includes stocks of both varieties, is caught in the middle.

The European Union expanded its list of approved Covid-19 vaccines to four options, but the addition of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine appears unlikely soon to accelerate Europe's lagging rollout, with distribution not set to begin until the second quarter. Danish and Norwegian health officials temporarily halted the use of the Covid-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca as a precaution, as they and other European regulators investigated reports of severe blood clots in people who have received doses.

Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline's monoclonal-antibody drug reduced hospitalizations or death from Covid-19 by 85% compared with a placebo in a clinical trial.

