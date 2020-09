Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, amid doubts about the outlook for vaccine development.

A planned later-stage trial for a Covid-19 vaccine from Inovio Pharmaceuticals was put on hold, after U.S. health regulators raised questions, weighing on shares of Inovio.

Among other vaccine developers, shares of Novavax were lower, while Moderna shares rose slightly.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com