Health Care Up as Biogen, Horizon Surge -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as traders rotated into sectors less sensitive to the vagaries of economic growth.

Biogen shares surged after the biotech giant's Alzheimer's disease drug, developed in concert with Japan's Eisai, slowed cognitive decline in patients in a clinical trial.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics jumped a day after the maker of treatments for rare diseases confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that it's in early talks to be acquired by Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, or Sanofi in a deal that could be worth up to $20 billion.

