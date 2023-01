Health-care companies rose after another breakthrough in Alzheimer's drug treatments.

Shares of Biogen and Japanese partner Eisai rose after the Food and Drug Administration approved the Leqembi drug after data suggested the medicine may help slow cognitive decline caused by the disease.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics dropped after the biopharmaceutical company said the board approved a wind-down plan.

