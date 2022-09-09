Health Care Up as Biotech Niche Continues to Gain -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as traders continued to pile into the biotechnology niche, reflecting a resurgence in risk appetite.

Shares of Bayer rose after the German health-care giant's high-dose eye drug Eylea showed promise and eased concerns about competitor Genentech's Vabysmo drug.

AstraZeneca and Merck said long-term follow-up results for trials of its Lynparza treatment revealed improved survival odds for patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

