News: Latest News
Health Care Up as Biotech Niche Continues to Gain -- Health Care Roundup

09/09/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
Health-care companies rose as traders continued to pile into the biotechnology niche, reflecting a resurgence in risk appetite.

Shares of Bayer rose after the German health-care giant's high-dose eye drug Eylea showed promise and eased concerns about competitor Genentech's Vabysmo drug.

AstraZeneca and Merck said long-term follow-up results for trials of its Lynparza treatment revealed improved survival odds for patients with advanced ovarian cancer.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1709ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.11% 10500 Delayed Quote.21.13%
BAYER AG 1.85% 52.87 Delayed Quote.10.45%
HOT NEWS