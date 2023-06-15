Health-care companies rose as traders sought out the highest risk niches of the market, such as biotech, betting the bull market has legs.

Mallinckrodt, the generic drugmaker that has struggled financially since exiting from bankruptcy associated with opioid litigation last year, said it will not make $56 million of interest payments due this week to holders of its secured bonds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares plunged after disappointing data from an early-stage trial of a cancer-drug candidate.

