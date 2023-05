Health-care companies rose on optimism about the U.S. averting a default.

Shares of health insurers with large businesses in administration of U.S.-funded health-care plans, including Cigna Group, rose as a bill raising the debt ceiling looked set to pass the U.S. House of Representatives.

Belte Bio shares plunged after the biotech concern priced a follow-on offering below its Tuesday market price.

