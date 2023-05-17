Health-care companies rose amid renewed optimism about the debt-ceiling debate.

Health insurers that serve government programs, including Cigna Group, rose sharply.

Shares of Lonza Group fell after analysts at brokerage Stifel warned that investors were underestimating near-term challenges in the health-care conglomerates biotechnology unit and elsewhere in its business.

Bausch Health shares rallied after the maker of specialty drugs received a favorable ruling in its effort to block Norwich Pharmaceuticals' launch of a generic version of an irritable-bowel syndrome drug.

