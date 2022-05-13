Health Care Up as Growth Bias Buoys Biotech -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as growth sectors rebounded.

High-risk, growth-oriented biotech companies surged, while defensive issues such as Big Pharma stocks lagged the broad market.

Lenders to Jordan Health Services, a Dallas-based home healthcare provider, have hired restructuring advisers in anticipation of negotiations on the company's debt as it struggles with rising labor costs, The Wall Street Journal reported.

