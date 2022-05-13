Log in
Health Care Up as Growth Bias Buoys Biotech -- Health Care Roundup

05/13/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Health-care companies rose as growth sectors rebounded.

High-risk, growth-oriented biotech companies surged, while defensive issues such as Big Pharma stocks lagged the broad market.

Lenders to Jordan Health Services, a Dallas-based home healthcare provider, have hired restructuring advisers in anticipation of negotiations on the company's debt as it struggles with rising labor costs, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1734ET

