Health-care companies rose amid defensive bias after a weak round of earnings.

Legend Biotech shares surged after the oncology-drug developer confirmed leaked results of its multiple myeloma clinical trial were genuine.

The results from a late-stage trial suggested the company's drug candidate greatly reduced patients' risk of death or relapse.

Shares of HCA Healthcare rose after the hospital chain posted first-quarter profit ahead of Wall Street expectations and boosted its growth projections.

Analysts said a "return to normal" in the wake of mass Covid hospitalizations has resulted in demand for discretionary surgical procedures.

Medical device makers such as Medtronic and Abbott Laboratories rose in anticipation of increased demand for such procedures.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1742ET