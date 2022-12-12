Health Care Up as Horizon Rises on Deal -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose amid deal activity.

Horizon Therapeutics rallied after the biotech concern, which specializes in autoimmune and inflammatory-disease drugs, agreed to a $27.8 billion buyout from rival Amgen, which would be the largest health-care deal of the year. Amgen shares fell slightly, as investors assessed the prudence of the deal.

Cancer-drug maker Clovis Oncology filed for bankruptcy over the weekend with a proposal to sell its rights to a cancer therapy under development to Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis.

Eli Lilly rose after the drug maker boosted its quarterly dividend.

Shares of blank-check company Larkspur Health Acquisition rallied two sessions after stockholders approved its combination with ZyVersa Therapeutics.

