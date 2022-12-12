Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Health Care Up as Horizon Rises on Deal -- Health Care Roundup

12/12/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies rose amid deal activity.

Horizon Therapeutics rallied after the biotech concern, which specializes in autoimmune and inflammatory-disease drugs, agreed to a $27.8 billion buyout from rival Amgen, which would be the largest health-care deal of the year. Amgen shares fell slightly, as investors assessed the prudence of the deal.

Cancer-drug maker Clovis Oncology filed for bankruptcy over the weekend with a proposal to sell its rights to a cancer therapy under development to Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis.

Eli Lilly rose after the drug maker boosted its quarterly dividend.

Shares of blank-check company Larkspur Health Acquisition rallied two sessions after stockholders approved its combination with ZyVersa Therapeutics. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. -0.67% 276.78 Delayed Quote.23.86%
CLOVIS ONCOLOGY, INC. 0.65% 0.2015 Delayed Quote.-92.61%
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 15.49% 112.36 Delayed Quote.-9.72%
NOVARTIS AG -0.64% 84.93 Delayed Quote.6.48%
Latest news "Economy"
05:40pUtilities Up Ahead of Inflation Data -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:39pCommunications Services Up on Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:39pTech Up on Fed Hopes -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pFinancials Up Ahead of Inflation Data, Fed Statement -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:39pConsumer Cos Up Slightly Amid Mixed Holiday Signals -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:39pIndustrials Up Ahead of Inflation Data, Fed Statement -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:39pMaterials Up on China, Fed Optimism -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:38pU.S. FDA approves Mirati's lung cancer drug
RE
05:38pU.S. says to commit $55 billion to Africa ahead of summit
RE
05:38pEnergy Up With Oil, Gas -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise ahead of CPI data, Fed rate decision in focus
2Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of central banks, U.S. data
3Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -source..
4Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billio..
5LOREAL : RBC lowers to Sell rating

HOT NEWS