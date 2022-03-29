Log in
Health Care Up as LHC Gains on UnitedHealth Deal -- Health Care Roundup

03/29/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
Health-care companies rose amid deal activity.

UnitedHealth Group agreed to buy one of the largest U.S. home-health care concerns, LHC Group, for about $5.4 billion in cash, as the nation's largest health insurer by enrollees continues to diversify its business lines.

Older adults will be eligible for a second Covid-19 booster shot after the Food and Drug Administration cleared extra shots from the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership and from Moderna. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-22 1743ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 3.63% 172.39 Delayed Quote.-35.47%
LHC GROUP, INC. 5.93% 166.56 Delayed Quote.14.57%
MODERNA, INC. 4.37% 180.64 Delayed Quote.-31.85%
PFIZER, INC. -1.01% 52.74 Delayed Quote.-9.77%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP -0.48% 510.73 Delayed Quote.2.17%
