Health Care Up as LHC Gains on UnitedHealth Deal -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose amid deal activity.

UnitedHealth Group agreed to buy one of the largest U.S. home-health care concerns, LHC Group, for about $5.4 billion in cash, as the nation's largest health insurer by enrollees continues to diversify its business lines.

Older adults will be eligible for a second Covid-19 booster shot after the Food and Drug Administration cleared extra shots from the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership and from Moderna.

03-29-22 1743ET