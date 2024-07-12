Health-care companies rose as traders chased gains in the sector.

The SPDR Select Sector Health Care exchange-traded fund, which tracks the health-care industry group of the S&P 500, closed at all-time highs on an obesity-drug craze and resurgence for biotech giants, such as Amgen.

Pfizer shares inched up, cutting their losses for the year to date. Shares of Shineco tumbled after the medical-device maker priced a follow-on share offering at a significant discount to Thursday's closing price.

07-12-24 1738ET