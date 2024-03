Health-care companies rose as the obesity-drug speculative boom gathered momentum.

Shares of Danish obesity-drug maker Novo Nordisk surged after the company said Amycretin, appeared even more effective than its popular Wegovy drug in trials. The gains pushed the company's market capitalization above $560 billion, putting Novo Nordisk on course to surpass Tesla's market value for the first time since 2020.

