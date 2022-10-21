Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Health Care Up as Risk Appetite Rebound Buoys Biotech -- Health Care Roundup

10/21/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies rose as traders bought into high-risk areas such as biotechnology, emboldened by reports that the Federal Reserve would debate moderating the pace of rate increases.

Pfizer plans to price its Covid-19 shot, developed with partner BioNTech, at $110 to $130 per dose for adults for commercial sales.

Silverback Therapeutics said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will consider a commercialization application for Neffy, an emergency nasal spray to treat allergic reactions. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1720ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 11.15% 131.64 Delayed Quote.-54.06%
PFIZER, INC. 4.75% 44.95 Delayed Quote.-27.33%
SILVERBACK THERAPEUTICS, INC. -2.88% 5.73 Delayed Quote.-11.41%
Latest news "Economy"
05:48pUK's Hunt to propose 'stealth' income tax rise to fill 40 billion pound fiscal hole-FT
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.17% This Week to 103.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Gains 1.46% to $0.9864 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Gains 1.08% to $1.1304 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Lost 0.72% to 147.68 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:36pCommunications Services Up After Verizon Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:34pTech Up Ahead of Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Lost 0.37% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEthereum Gained 1.61% to $1302.46 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-Elon Musk says recession could last until 2024
2Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap
3Nasdaq futures fall after Snap's ad demand alarm
4UK stocks hit by weak retail sales, rising yields
5Explainer-Yen is past key 150 threshold. What's next?

HOT NEWS