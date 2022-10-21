Health Care Up as Risk Appetite Rebound Buoys Biotech -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as traders bought into high-risk areas such as biotechnology, emboldened by reports that the Federal Reserve would debate moderating the pace of rate increases.

Pfizer plans to price its Covid-19 shot, developed with partner BioNTech, at $110 to $130 per dose for adults for commercial sales.

Silverback Therapeutics said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will consider a commercialization application for Neffy, an emergency nasal spray to treat allergic reactions.

