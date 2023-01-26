Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Health Care Up as Traders Hedge on Earnings -- Health Care Roundup

01/26/2023 | 10:30pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for earnings in the sector.

Marijuana producer Curaleaf said it would lay off 10% of its employees as it exits California, Colorado and Oregon, citing unchecked competition from the illicit market.

MedAvail Holdings struck a deal to sell certain assets from its SpotRx pharmacies to CVS Health's retail pharmacy chain. Shares of MedAvail surged. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC. -1.86% 4.76 Delayed Quote.-16.81%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 2.23% 87.66 Delayed Quote.-7.69%
MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC. 0.80% 0.493 Delayed Quote.63.14%
Latest news "Economy"
05:33pUtilities Up, But not by Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:33pCommunications Services Up As Buzzfeed Rallies -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:32pAir-France-KLM slams Schiphol flight limits but says ready for summer
RE
05:32pTech Up After Strong Tesla Earnings; Intel Falls After Hours -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:31pDogecoin Lost 1.91% to $0.086 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Lost 2.15% to $23068.12 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pFinancials Flat After Earnings, Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:30pHealth Care Up as Traders Hedge on Earnings -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:30pIndustrials Up After Mixed Durable Goods Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:30pMaterials Up After Steelmaker Earnings -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
2Wendel : Bureau Veritas has acquired a majority stake in CAP Government..
3PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Busines..
4UNICREDIT SPA : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
5Wizz Air revenue and passenger numbers jump in third-quarter

HOT NEWS