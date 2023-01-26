Health Care Up as Traders Hedge on Earnings -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for earnings in the sector.
Marijuana producer Curaleaf said it would lay off 10% of its employees as it exits California, Colorado and Oregon, citing unchecked competition from the illicit market.
MedAvail Holdings struck a deal to sell certain assets from its SpotRx pharmacies to CVS Health's retail pharmacy chain. Shares of MedAvail surged.
Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com
