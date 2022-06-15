Health Care Up as Traders Weigh Rate Plans -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose in volatile trading, as investors responded to a three-quarters-of-a-percentage point increase in interest rates and hints from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on the outlook for rate policy.

Pharmaceutical and health insurance stocks lagged other niches such as biotech, partly because they had not fallen as far during the bear market so far.

Health experts advising U.S. health regulators are scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech and from Moderna should be cleared for use in children as young as six months.

