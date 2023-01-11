Health Care Up on Anticipation of Merger Activity -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked up as traders anticipated more merger activity in the sector.

GE Healthcare Chief Executive Peter Arduini said there was still pent-up demand for certain procedures, including imaging procedures, as medical supply chains and health-care systems normalize in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

BioNTech's acquisition of artificial-intelligence concern InstaDeep for roughly $400 million in cash and shares, was a natural next step after a joint venture and minority investment in the firm, said analysts at research firm Bryan Garnier.

