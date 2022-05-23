Log in
Health Care Up on Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

05/23/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into higher risk sectors.

Three doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine were 80% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 and generated a robust immune response in children ages 6 months to 5 years old, the companies said.

Danish vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic is making more of a smallpox vaccine typically stockpiled in case of biological warfare, as governments seek doses that also offer protection against monkeypox amid an unusual outbreak around the world. 

