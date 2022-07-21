Health Care Up on Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose amid deal activity.

Amazon.com agreed to buy the operator of primary-care clinics known as One Medical for $3.9 billion, a significant expansion of a similar service the tech giant launched several years ago that underscores its sweeping ambitions in health care.

New York state confirmed the first case of polio in the U.S. since 2013, the latest in a smattering of cases across the globe that have curbed hopes the disease would be eradicated.

