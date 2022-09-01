Log in
Health Care Up on Defensive Bias Ahead of Jobs Data -- Health Care Roundup

09/01/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Health-care companies rose as traders rotated into defensive sectors in light of economic-growth concerns.

An administrative law judge has ruled in favor of oncology concern Illumina in its $7.1 billion acquisition of cancer-testing developer Grail, dealing a defeat to the Federal Trade Commission's efforts to unwind the deal on antitrust grounds.

The Mayo Clinic formed a partnership to start an accelerator for cell- and gene-therapy startups, part of an effort the health-care provider is making to expand in this emerging field of biotechnology. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1719ET

