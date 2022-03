Health-care companies ticked up as traders rotated into areas less susceptible to the impact of geopolitical instability and inflation.

New York City will drop requirements for people to wear masks in schools and for patrons of restaurants and other businesses to show proof of vaccination -- changes that coincide with a continuing drop in Covid-19 cases, Mayor Eric Adams said.

