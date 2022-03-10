Health Care Up on Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as traders rotated into defensive sectors, in light of robust inflation data and further shocks from the war in Ukraine.

German chemicals and drugs giant Bayer agreed to sell its pest-control unit to investment firm Cinven for $2.6 billion, as it tightens focuses on its core agricultural portfolio.

Health insurer Anthem plans to change its name to Elevance Health, aiming to recast itself as a company with a broader portfolio and focus than its traditional business of health insurance.

