Health Care Up on Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

06/29/2022 | 04:57pm EDT
Health-care companies rose as traders rotated into defensive sectors in light of rising recession risks.

Eli Lilly reached an agreement with the federal government to sell 150,000 doses of its monoclonal antibody treatment to the US government for $275 million.

British Columbia reached a roughly $116.5 million settlement with pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma (Canada) to recover health-care costs related to the sale and marketing of opioid-based pain medicines.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1656ET

