Health Care Up on Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose sharply as traders sought out sectors less sensitive to the vagaries of economic cycles.

Ardelyx added to recent gains on enthusiasm about its kidney-disease treatment.

Brewer Molson Coors Beverage will discontinue a two-year-old joint venture with Hexo Corp., Truss CBD USA, at the end of the year.

Shares of contract research organization Inotiv fell sharply for the second straight session amid criminal charges against employees of its principal supplier of primates.

11-18-22 1714ET