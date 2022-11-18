Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Health Care Up on Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup 

Health Care Up on Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

11/18/2022 | 05:15pm EST
Health-care companies rose sharply as traders sought out sectors less sensitive to the vagaries of economic cycles.

Ardelyx added to recent gains on enthusiasm about its kidney-disease treatment.

Brewer Molson Coors Beverage will discontinue a two-year-old joint venture with Hexo Corp., Truss CBD USA, at the end of the year.

Shares of contract research organization Inotiv fell sharply for the second straight session amid criminal charges against employees of its principal supplier of primates.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1714ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARDELYX, INC. 20.93% 2.08 Delayed Quote.56.36%
HEXO CORP. 2.17% 0.235 Delayed Quote.-73.86%
INOTIV, INC. -15.69% 5.75 Delayed Quote.-83.79%
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY 0.92% 53.5 Delayed Quote.14.37%
