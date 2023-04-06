Health-care companies rose as traders sought out defensive sectors ahead of a key jobs report.
A New Jersey state court allowed shareholders of Bausch Health to proceed with an attempt to block the spinoff of its vision-care business.
British American Tobacco struck a partnership deal with marijuana products maker Charlotte's Web over a potential hemp-based treatment.
Johnson & Johnson ticked down, giving back some of the gains associated with its planned settlement of talc-related litigation.
