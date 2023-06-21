Health-care companies ticked up as traders rotated into sectors less sensitive to the rate of economic growth.

Drugmaker Novo Nordisk sued several medical spas, weight-loss clinics and wellness clinics, alleging they illegally said they were selling custom-made versions of Ozempic and other company medicines to people trying to shed pounds.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics fell sharply after the biotechnology company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration denied approval for an eye-cancer candidate.

