Health-care companies rose as traders sought out sectors equipped to grow in good economic times and bad.

Novo Nordisk shares were flat after reports that its blockbuster Ozempic weight-loss drug is under review by European drug-safety regulators after they received reports of suicidal thoughts linked to the drug.

Shares of Covid-19 manufacturer Novavax surged after it said it will receive $350 million from Canada to settle forfeited vaccine doses that were supposed to be delivered.

HCA Healthcare, which operates about 180 hospitals and other healthcare facilities, said some patient information, including names, emails and phone numbers, were leaked online.

