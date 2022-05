Health-care companies rose, as traders tiptoed back into the stock market by buying into defensive sectors.

High-risk biotechnology issues remained in the red, while big pharma companies and health insurers, seen as safer bets, rose.

Roivant Sciences rose after the drug maker's Dermavant Sciences unit said it had received regulatory approval for its Vtama psoriasis cream.

