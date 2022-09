Health-care companies rose as traders bought into the defensive sector on hopes companies would return more cash to shareholders.

Johnson & Johnson added to gains a session after it boosted its share buyback program.

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents have questioned people about telehealth company Done Global's practices for prescribing controlled substances, The Wall Street Journal reported.

