Health-care companies rose amid optimism about the outlook for demand in the sector.

AbbVie boosted its 2025 risk-adjusted sales target for its blockbuster Rinvoq and Skyrizi autoimmune drugs to more than $17.5 billion to account for new approved indications.

U.S.-listed shares of Irish biotech concern Amarin surged after it estimated sales growth ahead of Wall Street expectations for 2022.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1732ET