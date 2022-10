Health-care companies rose amid optimism about pharmaceutical companies' earnings.

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi rose sharply after demand for vaccines boosted its third-quarter sales growth.

Edwards Lifesciences fell after the medical devices maker cut its full-year profit forecast, as the stronger dollar took a toll on overseas earnings.

