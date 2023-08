Health-care companies rose after a generally strong earnings season for the sector.

A split Food and Drug Administration decision on a new depression medicine from Sage Therapeutics and Biogen weighed on shares of Sage, which fell by more than half, as the ruling sparked concerns about the future of their collaboration.

