Health-care companies ticked up on continued optimism about a new class of potential blockbuster drugs.

Shares of biotech concern Viking Therapeutics, which is developing an obesity drug comparable to those marketed by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, rallied after Novo Nordisk data showed its drug also caused improvement in patients' cardiac conditions.

Mirati Therapeutics surged after it provided a promising update on a cancer drug trial.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-23 1737ET